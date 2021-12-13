Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,530 ($46.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.78) to GBX 2,500 ($33.15) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.69) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.29) to GBX 3,410 ($45.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,260.40 ($43.24).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,809 ($37.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,699.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,975.10. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,432 ($32.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.06) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,157.74).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

