Barclays Cuts Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 330

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 309 ($4.10).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

