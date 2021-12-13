Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Coverage Initiated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLVOF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 78 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a SEK 90 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating and a SEK 61 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volvo Car currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 12-month low of 7.02 and a 12-month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

