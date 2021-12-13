WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

