Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.08. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($6.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 377.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23.

In related news, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,150.83). Also, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($159,130.09).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

