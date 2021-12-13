Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: PTIX) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.31, indicating that their average share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$2.55 million -5.50 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.93 billion $328.57 million 5.88

Protagenic Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -2.08% -77.41% 1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 1205 6049 11295 322 2.57

Protagenic Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics competitors beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

