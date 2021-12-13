Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 598 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 598 ($7.93) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.48) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($11.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 745 ($9.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 696.44 ($9.24).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 733.80 ($9.73) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 654.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 634.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

