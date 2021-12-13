Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.62 ($84.97).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.09) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

DRW3 opened at €56.55 ($63.54) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €54.85 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €82.70 ($92.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million and a PE ratio of 4.73.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.