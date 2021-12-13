JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Property Group (LON:FPO) Price Target to GBX 112

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 103 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.49) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Property Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of First Property Group stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday. First Property Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.60 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £36.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.07%.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

