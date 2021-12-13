B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 650 ($8.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BME. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.62) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.35) to GBX 576 ($7.64) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.62) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 595.60 ($7.90).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.32. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 486.40 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 848.53 ($11.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

