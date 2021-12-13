Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €108.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.40 ($106.07).

DAI opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a 12 month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

