Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 390 ($5.17) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.83) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.30. Trustpilot Group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.44.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £20,901.02 ($27,716.51).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

