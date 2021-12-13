WPP’s (WPP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,360 ($18.03) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.78) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.00) to GBX 1,030 ($13.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.39).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 748.65 ($9.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,121 ($14.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,046.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,002.19.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.