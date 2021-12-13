Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €101.72 ($114.29).

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €84.08 ($94.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.40. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €53.18 ($59.75) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($114.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

