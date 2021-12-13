The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €39.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.10 ($49.55).

UTDI opened at €32.93 ($37.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

