The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €39.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.10 ($49.55).

UTDI opened at €32.93 ($37.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.40.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

