Empire (TSE:EMP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.55 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

