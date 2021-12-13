FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Increased by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $7.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LULU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,887,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

