DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $26.58 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, research analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,442,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

