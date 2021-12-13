First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.48.

FR opened at $63.41 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,714,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,444,000 after buying an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,559,000 after buying an additional 226,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

