Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Separately, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

LHDX stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lucira Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.