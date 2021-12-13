Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

RC stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

