Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) to Hold

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 976,408 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.