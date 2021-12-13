U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.47 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

