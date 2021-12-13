Exela Technologies’ (XELA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XELA. B. Riley cut their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

XELA opened at $1.24 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $541,000 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

