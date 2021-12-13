Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will earn $5.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.65. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

MTN opened at $338.98 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

