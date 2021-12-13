Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

KGC opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $60,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

