OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.06. The firm has a market cap of £74.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

