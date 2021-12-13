OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.06. The firm has a market cap of £74.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
