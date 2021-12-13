Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -378.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $111.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

