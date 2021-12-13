Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

