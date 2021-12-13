Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $26.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

