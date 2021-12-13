Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MONDY. Investec raised Mondi to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. Mondi has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.