Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.