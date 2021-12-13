Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $544.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

