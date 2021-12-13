Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.
NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $544.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 166,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
