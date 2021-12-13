Society Pass Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOPA) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 20th

Society Pass’ (NASDAQ:SOPA) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 20th. Society Pass had issued 2,888,889 shares in its public offering on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,001 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During Society Pass’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $5.66 on Monday. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

