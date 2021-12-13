Digital Health Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DHACU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Digital Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DHACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Health Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Digital Health Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DHACU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.