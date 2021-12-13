LianBio’s Quiet Period To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio’s (NASDAQ:LIAN) quiet period will end on Monday, December 13th. LianBio had issued 20,312,500 shares in its IPO on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During LianBio’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

LIAN opened at $9.50 on Monday. LianBio has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that LianBio will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

