Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:VSACU) Quiet Period To End on December 13th

Vision Sensing Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VSACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Vision Sensing Acquisition had issued 8,800,000 shares in its IPO on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Vision Sensing Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

