Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage’s (NYSE:AOMR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Angel Oak Mortgage had issued 7,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $136,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

AOMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AOMR stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

