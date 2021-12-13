DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:DILAU)

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DILAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:DILAU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DILAU. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000.

