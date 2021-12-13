Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,850,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE DOC opened at $18.20 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
