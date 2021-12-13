Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $7,850,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.20 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.