$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

