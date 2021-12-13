JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.91 ($117.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.53 ($97.22) on Friday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($104.46). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.49.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

