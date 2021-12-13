Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.78. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

