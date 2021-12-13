Javier Ferrán Buys 210 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($10,966.45).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.99) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,948.55).

On Monday, October 11th, Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,542 ($46.97) per share, with a total value of £8,288.28 ($10,990.96).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.74) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,168,611.59).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,948 ($52.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.20) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,713.16.

Several brokerages have commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($58.35) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.68) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.66) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.07) to GBX 3,900 ($51.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,988 ($52.88).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

