Aspen Group (ASPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.70. Aspen Group has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $12.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

