Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar stock opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.06.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

