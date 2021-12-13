Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

HEX stock opened at C$7.03 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

