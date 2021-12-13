Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells £149,154.72 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($197,791.70).

LON SAFE opened at GBX 1,363 ($18.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,216.53. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Safestore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,396 ($18.51).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.21) to GBX 1,423 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.08).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

