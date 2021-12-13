Research Analysts Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

NYSE CPT opened at $173.69 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,644. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

