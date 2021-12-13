Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $55.70 and a 1-year high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $4,588,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

